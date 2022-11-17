The Global Off-Grid Energy Storage System Market is expected to grow by $6.22 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-Grid Energy Storage System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343594/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the off-grid energy storage system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by change in energy mix, increased need for backup power, and increasing economic benefits of ESS.

The off-grid energy storage system market analysis includes the battery type segment and geographic landscape.



The off-grid energy storage system market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type

• Li-ion, LAB

• Sodium-based batteries

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the off-grid energy storage system market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in power consumption and decline in cost of ESSs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading off-grid energy storage system market vendors that include Amperex Technology Ltd., Aquion Energy, Boston Power, CALB Co. Ltd., CEA, EnerSys, Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co, LG Energy Solution Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Primus Power Solutions, Saft Groupe SAS, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sonnen GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Xtreme Power Inc., and ZEN Energy Retail Pty Ltd.. Also, the off-grid energy storage system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

