AROYA Extends Utility of Cannabis Production Platform

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – AROYA , a METER Group Company, today announced new integrations that extend the utility of its Cannabis Production Platform.

“Enabling integrations with third-party systems solidifies AROYA’s unrivaled position as the cannabis industry’s most intuitive platform, providing growers with the control, flexibility, visibility, and data-driven insights to manage every stage of cultivation,” said AROYA CEO, Scott Campbell.

The company’s Automated Irrigation Control offers seamless integration into OpenSprinkler controllers that allows operators to set, manage, and monitor drip irrigation schedules from anywhere in the AROYA app, fueling incremental improvements quicker with real-time insights that increase visibility into each grow. The ability to control automatic drip irrigation systems within AROYA eliminates the need to log into additional programs or keep data logged on separate spreadsheets.

“Designed with growers in mind and tested in commercial cultivation environments, AROYA Irrigation Control combines the best of both worlds, providing real-time readings of irrigation details via data visualizations that eliminate the need to use tools like Excel, which can be notoriously unfriendly to users,” added Campbell. “Integrating OpenSprinkler with our cultivation and production platform provides a comprehensive view of all grow-related data from a single screen. This both streamlines operations and enhances data-driven decision making, increasing efficiency and scalability.”

Users can easily replicate and link schedules to each harvest group and recipe, simplifying how they manage a maze of multiple rooms and different zones within a single room. Operators can customize irrigation start times with volumes and durations based on media and substrate size, bringing even more consistency to operations via perfectly scheduled P1s and P2s.

With enhanced insights into each grow, operators can also quickly respond to issues, such as missed watering events. They can set parameters to suit each cultivar’s irrigation needs, configuring preventive alerts to identify errors before they lead to crop loss.

Of particular note, is that this irrigation system is also compatible with all batch tanks and direct injection systems, including PRIVA, ARGUS, NETAFIM, GROWLINK, DOSATRON, and Wadsworth.

Earlier this year, the company also added the ability to sync compliance data automatically. As such, when it's time to report to regulators the data syncs from the cloud directly to METRC with one click.

“For operators, seamless integration with METRC eliminates both risk and the natural anxiety of getting ready for compliance,” noted Campbell.

With integrated pest management (IPM), users can view comprehensive data – whether they choose to use either pesticides or beneficial predators to control pests – and know when it's safe for everyone to enter a room again from the recorded event data. In addition, they'll also have insights into the pesticide's name, the dosage rate and the date all at their fingertips through the convenience of a single platform.

Backed by thirty years of development experience in sensor science and traditional horticulture, AROYA empowers operators with advanced real-time data and crop steering solutions that add precision to cannabis production with proven irrigation technologies, allowing growers to produce better quality products and consistently higher yields.

“Simply put, we empower growers of all sizes with intelligent automation to not only survive, but also thrive in increasingly competitive markets,” added Campbell.

AROYA is the preferred cannabis production platform for more than 600 operators across the country, combining innovative hardware and software to deliver actionable insights that help improve quality of final product while boosting their yield in grams, per square foot, per year – predictably, profitably, and at scale.

ABOUT AROYA

AROYA is a cannabis production platform that combines industry-leading hardware and software to help cultivators increase yield, scale operations, and achieve consistent quality. Based in Pullman, Washington, and a division of METER Group, Inc., AROYA optimizes and demystifies the entire cannabis production process from seed to package. For additional information, please visit AROYA.io

