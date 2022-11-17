The Global Eye Makeup Market is expected to grow by $ 5.19 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eye Makeup Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188381/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the eye makeup market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about eye makeup, the increasing working women population, and social media and celebrity endorsements.

The eye makeup market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The eye makeup market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the eye makeup market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of multichannel marketing and organic and natural products gaining traction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the eye makeup market covers the following areas:

• Eye makeup market sizing

• Eye makeup market forecast

• Eye makeup market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eye makeup market vendors that include Amway Corp., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Faces Canada, HB USA Holdings Inc, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Iredale Cosmetics Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Morphe Cosmetics Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Revolution Beauty Ltd, RMS Beauty LLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the eye makeup market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



