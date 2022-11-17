The Global RAID Controller Card Market is expected to grow by $ 699.95 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RAID Controller Card Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143800/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the RAID controller card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services, rising investments to construct colocation data centers, and the advent of containerized data centers.

The RAID controller card market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The RAID controller card market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware RAID

• Software RAID



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of SSDs as one of the prime reasons driving the RAID controller card market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of SDDCs and increasing investments in hyperscale data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RAID controller card market vendors that include Advanced HPC Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Areca Technology Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HighPoint Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corp., StarTech.com Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Vantec Thermal Technologies Inc. Also, the RAID controller card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

