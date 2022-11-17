Chapel Hill Non-Profit Receives SECU Foundation Grant for Housing Advocacy in Historic Neighborhoods

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation is pleased to award Marian Cheek Jackson Center (MCJC) a $40,000 grant to help the non-profit expand affordable housing and advance community preservation efforts in three historically black neighborhoods in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.



“This organization is vested in creating and building relationships with residents in need and preserving the health and future growth of these neighborhoods,” said Allan Phillips, SECU senior vice president, Chapel Hill-Pittsboro Street Branch. “SECU Foundation is inspired by their community outreach, and we hope this grant will help Marian Cheek Jackson Center strengthen and expand their reach to assist more residents and families.”

“The Jackson Center is thrilled to connect with SECU Foundation to advance our housing advocacy work over the next two years,” said Michelle Brown, MCJC director of development. “With support from SECU Foundation, we will be able to enhance key housing justice and advocacy projects that sustain long-term residents and also attract the next generation of homebuyers looking to live close, connected, and proud in the neighborhoods that we serve, subsequently reversing trends of displacement of African American homeowners. We sincerely appreciate this support!”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.7 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

