Quest Con Returns for a Full Weekend of Online Alternative Investing Education

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Trust Company is hosting a powerful end-of-year online conference, Quest Con Live: Forecasting 2023, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Quest Con Live: Forecasting 2023 will be one of the top online alternative investing events held this holiday season.

Real estate investors across the country are ready to take 2023 head-on. The focus of Quest Con will be forecasting the new year with experts discussing everything from the current state of real estate investing, creative real estate and private lending strategies, and other economic topics that will help set investors up for success as they transition into 2023.

Quest Con Live will feature a two-day event filled with leading industry experts. With over 20 national speakers, Quest Con Live will be an opportunity to participate in insightful panels and keynote presentations, as well as network with hundreds of attendees at the same time.

"You hear the great things that happened in the last year and about pitfalls or investment mistakes experts made so you can avoid making those mistakes yourself in the future," says Quest Trust Marking VP Ingrid Chavez. "Quest Con helps prepare you for what to expect in the investment world for the next year so you can get a kickstart on your financial new year's resolutions."

With brand new speakers and topics, this will be an informative and educational way to spend a weekend and an opportunity to start making new, future connections. Past participants have shared that they found a lot of value over the course of the event.

"This is my first experience with Quest Trust," said new attendee Kim Wiita when asked how they enjoyed their first Quest Con. "I am very impressed by the quality of this event."

Quest Con Live will also feature a special networking Happy Hour on the evening of the first day of the event. At the Happy Hour, there will be opportunities to share deals and services.

Katie Schluer, Marketing Manager and IRA Specialist at Quest, shares, "It's the best of everything. You have the ease of a virtual event, so you enjoy the education from wherever you are, from your phone or computer, and you still get to network with people from all over the states with not only the virtual happy hour but with the Slack channel, too."

This event will have something for everyone. Investors that are interested can get tickets to Quest Con Live: Forecasting 2023. Tickets can be purchased by going to https://www.questtrustcompany.com/event/a3H5d000002PhA5EAK or calling the Quest Trust Company office for more event information at 855-FUN-IRAS.

Contact Information:

Sarah Shellam

Assistant Marketing Manager

sarah.shellam@questtrust.com

2814923434



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.