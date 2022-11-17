The Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $9.73 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952856/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the general and administrative outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of data analytics and AI, the need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency, and increasing demand to standardize processes, technology, and governance.

The general and administrative outsourcing market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The general and administrative outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• FAO

• RPO

• Payroll outsourcing

• Procurement outsourcing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of startups partnering with BPOs and increased transparency as one of the prime reasons driving the general and administrative outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of acquisitions and partnerships and the emergence of data analytics and ai will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the general and administrative outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• General and administrative outsourcing market sizing

• General and administrative outsourcing market forecast

• General and administrative outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading general and administrative outsourcing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Aon Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI INC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Genpact Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys BPM Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ISP GROUP, Kelly Services Inc., Muds Management Pvt. Ltd., RKCO Group, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Valores Corporativos Softtek S.A. de C.V., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Also, the general and administrative outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

