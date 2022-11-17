The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is expected to grow by $ 32.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938280/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mobile phone accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of advanced functionalities in smartphones, growing preference for wireless mobile phone accessories, and proliferation of low-priced smartphones.

The mobile phone accessories market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The mobile phone accessories market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Protective cases

• Screen protectors

• Headphones and earphones

• Wired chargers

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on improving telecommunication network infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile phone accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of social networking applications and the introduction of innovative mobile phone accessories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile phone accessories market covers the following areas:

• Mobile phone accessories market sizing

• Mobile phone accessories market forecast

• Mobile phone accessories market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile phone accessories market vendors that include Anker Technology UK Ltd, Apple Inc., AUKEY, Bose Corp., GN Store Nord AS, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intex Technologies India Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Otter Products LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp, Vinci Brands LLC, and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the mobile phone accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

