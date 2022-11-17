The Global Grow Light Market is expected to grow by $1.81 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.87% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grow Light Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816816/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the grow light market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of urban agriculture, advances in LED lighting technology for horticultural applications, and growing emphasis on the expansion of horticulture projects and product offerings.

The grow light market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The grow light market is segmented as below:

By Product

• HID

• LED lights

• Fluorescent lights

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the application of grow lights in plant disease detection and monitoring as one of the prime reasons driving the grow light market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of hydroponic farming systems and the rising prominence of IoT in grow light technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on grow light market covers the following areas:

• Grow light market sizing

• Grow light market forecast

• Grow light market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grow light market vendors that include AeroFarms LLC, Agnetix, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, EconoLux Industries Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Heliospectra AB, Hubbell Inc., Hydrofarm LLC, Lemnis Oreon BV, LumiGrow Inc, OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Schreder SA, Signify NV, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., Thrive Agritech, and ViparSpectra. Also, the grow light market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

