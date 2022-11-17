Helexia supports Auchan Retail in the installation of photovoltaic rooftops in Hungary

English French

Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) and an international player in the energy transition, announces the launch of the construction of 3 out of a total of 20 solar rooftops for Auchan in Hungary, representing a total capacity of 25.1 megawatts.

Helexia is responsible for the development, construction, financing and commissioning of solar power plants on the rooftops of these stores. This self-consumption project involves 20 locations throughout Hungary.

The solar panels of the first three stores have been installed. The remaining 17 sites will be built gradually by the end of 2022 and during 2023.

The 20 photovoltaic rooftops will produce more than 25.6 gigawatt hours annually and cover the annual electricity consumption of 20,000 inhabitants, which is the consumption of a Hungarian city like Várpalota. It will avoid the emission of more than 4,730 tons of CO2 per year.

"I am delighted to support Auchan Retail in Hungary with the realisation of its low-carbon ambitions, and I thank our Hungarian partners for their trust. We will continue to support Auchan Retail in Central Europe", said Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia.

"This is the first major project under construction since the signing of our global partnership with Auchan Retail, which covers photovoltaic rooftops and carports, energy efficiency and corporate PPAs", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.





About Helexia (www.helexia.green) Helexia is a key player in the energy transition sector.



Founded in 2010, Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia (ISIN code Euronext Paris: FR0011995588), specialises in the energy performance of buildings and the production of photovoltaic energy on site (rooftops and solar carports).



With more than 350 employees in France and abroad, spread over 8 countries, Helexia has completed more than 350 photovoltaic projects representing 148 MW installed. Helexia supports its commercial and industrial clients in more than 180 energy efficiency projects and manages 1,000 sites each year.



Helexia offers a wide range of services, from strategy definition to construction, operation, monitoring and maintenance of equipment.





