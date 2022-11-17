Rain Therapeutics Announces an Oral Presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (Rain), a late-stage biotechnology company developing precision oncology therapeutics with a lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced an oral presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting taking place on November 16-19, 2022 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.



Presentation Title: Sustained disease control with MDM2 inhibitor milademetan in patients with advanced dedifferentiated liposarcoma Session: Session 3: Medical & Pediatric Oncology and Clinical Trials Presenter: Mrinal M. Gounder, M.D., Associate Attending Physician Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornall Medical Center, New York, NY, USA Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 17, 2022; 1:00-2:30 pm Pacific Time Location: VCC: East Exhibition Hall B

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the "Resources” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

