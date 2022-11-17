The Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market is expected to grow by $1.27 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03747065/?utm_source=GNW

04% during the forecast period. Our report on the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of value-added software and hardware products, rising demand for blood banks and hospitals, and an increase in cancer incidence.

The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market analysis includes end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Blood banks

• Healthcare sector

• Pharmaceutical sector

• Research laboratories

• Others



By Product

• Blood bank freezers and plasma freezers

• Lab refrigerators and freezers

• Ultra low temperature freezers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emphasis on energy-efficient refrigerators as one of the prime reasons driving the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of space-saving refrigerators and an increase in life science research+ will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market covers the following areas:

• Biomedical refrigerator and freezer market sizing

• Biomedical refrigerator and freezer market forecast

• Biomedical refrigerator and freezer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biomedical refrigerator and freezer market vendors that include Aegis Scientific, Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, BINDER GmbH, Biomedical Solutions Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti and C. s.n.c., Desmon SpA, DSI DANTECH AS, Eppendorf AG, EVERmed Srl, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Porkka Finland Oy, Standex International Corp., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD. Also, the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

