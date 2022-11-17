The Global Outsourcing Market in BFSI Sector Market is expected to grow by $31.15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outsourcing Market in BFSI Sector Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696572/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the outsourcing market in BFSI sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to conform to regulatory compliance, increasing adoption of BPO in BFSI sector, and increasing focus on reducing operational costs in BFSI sector.

The outsourcing market in BFSI sector market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The outsourcing market in BFSI sector market is segmented as below:

By Type

• ITO

• BPO



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising emphasis on process automation as one of the prime reasons driving the outsourcing market in BFSI sector market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of multi-country and centralized outsourcing models and growing digital transformation in organizations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the outsourcing market in BFSI sector market covers the following areas:

• Outsourcing market in BFSI sector market sizing

• Outsourcing market in BFSI sector market forecast

• Outsourcing market in BFSI sector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outsourcing market in BFSI sector market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Beyondsoft Corp, CGI INC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., eClerx Services Ltd., EPAM Systems Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Unisys Corp., Valores Corporativos Softtek S.A. de C.V., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., WNS Holdings Ltd., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Also, the outsourcing market in BFSI sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

