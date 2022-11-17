ASPIREHR IS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES IN NORTH TEXAS

Dallas, TX, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspireHR, an SAP Gold Partner and turnkey HR systems integrator with proprietary HR software and long-term managed services, has been recognized by the Dallas Business Journal and SMU Cox School of Business as one of the fastest-growing companies in North Texas.

The Dallas Business Journal’s eighth annual Middle Market 50 list honors the top fifty fastest-growing private and public companies based in Dallas-Fort Worth. Each company is nominated based on revenue growth from the last three years and eligible businesses have annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion.

The Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU’s Cox School of Business ranks the top 100 companies across North Texas based on growth in revenue over the previous three years. The companies recognized on this list grew by an average of 141% and generated revenues exceeding $4.5B in 2021.

“Our team is amazing, and I appreciate the passion they bring for our clients’ success. AspireHR’s growth strategy over the past several years reflects a healthy balance across systems implementation projects, our new proprietary HR talent software, and managed services that help us increase long-term value for our customers,” said Kevin Chase, President and CEO of AspireHR. “North Texas has one of the fastest growing economies in the nation, so it’s a great honor to be recognized among the most innovative and successful companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

About AspireHR

AspireHR delivers the power of the Cloud and Human Capital Management (HCM) to empower employees with improved mobile technology, simplify HR business processes, provide strategic organizational insights, and enable increased long-term business value. AspireHR leverages modern HR innovations for our clients’ future success, and is proud to be a WBENC-certified, woman-owned, SAP Gold Partner. For more information about AspireHR, visit: www.aspirehr.com.

About the Middle Market 50™

The Middle Market 50 list is an annual research project the Dallas Business Journal conducts ranking the fastest-growing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth based on revenue growth over a three-year period for companies that have between $10 million to $1 billion of annual revenue.





About the Dallas 100™

For 32 years, the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business and the Dallas 100™ sponsors have celebrated the innovative spirit, determination and business savvy of area entrepreneurs. We have saluted the diversity, creativity and resolve it takes to create and sustain a successful business in today’s hyper competitive environment.