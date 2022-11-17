The Global Cricket Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 3.27 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cricket Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696555/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the cricket equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by mass media appeal and sponsorships, an increase in the number of cricket tournaments, and strong governing bodies for sport.

The cricket equipment market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The cricket equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cricket bats

• Cricket balls

• Cricket protective gears

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the consumer shift to healthy lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the cricket equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, technologically advanced cricket equipment and introduction of eco-friendly products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cricket equipment market covers the following areas:

• Cricket equipment market sizing

• Cricket equipment market forecast

• Cricket equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cricket equipment market vendors that include Beat All Sports, British Cricket Balls Ltd., CA Sports PVT LTD., Callen Cricket, Delux Sports Co., Fearnley Cricket Sales, Gray Nicolls, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Groupe Artemis, Kippax Willow Ltd., Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd, Masuri Group Ltd., MRF Ltd., Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd., Sareen Sports Industries, Sommers Sports, Spartan Sports, Stanford Cricket Industries, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and woodworm. tv. Also, the cricket equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

