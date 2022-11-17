The Global Machine Tools Market is expected to grow by $24.32 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Tools Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664234/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the machine tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising industrial automation globally, growing demand for machine tools from ICE-based automobiles, and growing demand for CNC machines.

The machine tools market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The machine tools market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Precision engineering

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the machine tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of integrated digital solutions in machine tools and the rising popularity of all-electric vehicles influencing demand for machine tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the machine tools market covers the following areas:

• Machine tools market sizing

• Machine tools market forecast

• Machine tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machine tools market vendors that include 600 Group Plc, Allied Machine and Engineering Corp., ALZMETALL GmbH and Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co Ltd, DN Solutions Co. Ltd., FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd., FANUC Bulgaria EOOD, FFG European and American Holdings GmbH, General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JTEKT Corp., Kennametal Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Makino Inc., Okuma Corp., and Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the machine tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

