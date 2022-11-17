Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market Size to grow USD 19514 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 17%

New York, United States, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market Size to grow from USD 4,750 million in 2021 to USD 19,514 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period. The transcriptomics technologies market has grown due to growing government funding because of the rise in demand for RNA sequencing. In addition, the government bodies are also giving approval to the market players.

The next-generation sequencing segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the global transcriptomics technologies market is categorized into Microarrays, PCR, Gene Regulation Technologies, and Next Generation Sequencing. The next-generation sequencing segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Recent technological advances like sample multiplexing, complete genome coverage, higher sensitivity, and simultaneous broad genome sequencing have all helped this market segment grow. In genomic research, the sequencing method called "next-generation sequencing" (NGS) is being used more and more. Researchers can use genome sequencing in a wider range of ways to study cells that it is both affordable and of high quality. This helps them learn more about how the genome and transcriptome work.

The drug discovery and research segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the transcriptomics technologies market is categorized into Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Research, Bioinformatics, and Comparative Transcriptomics. The drug discovery and research segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Compared to traditional RNA-sequencing methods, the field of transcriptomics, which includes single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) and high-plex imaging, has a lot of technological advances that make it easier to find biomarkers and new drugs. This is true because both of these methods are used in transcriptomics. High throughput methods needed to find therapeutic targets so drug development can move forward could help the market grow.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 108 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Microarrays, PCR, Gene Regulation Technologies, and Next Generation Sequencing), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Research, Bioinformatics and Comparative Transcriptomics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market. In North America, the market for transcriptomics is driven by the growing need for new treatment options in research, diagnostics, and synthetic biology. The number of people with cancer, infectious diseases, and chronic diseases is also rising. Most of this demand is coming from well-known pharmaceutical companies. In the United States, the growing demand for RNA-based NGS is driving the market for transcriptomics. Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Transcriptomics technologies Market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Danaher Corp., and Promega and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report. Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the report.

Some of the Key Developments:

In May 2022, BioSkryb Genomics first announced the Early Access Program (EAP) for ResolveOME. With this one-cell process, the whole genome and full-length mRNA transcripts of the whole transcriptome can be amplified from a single cell.

In January 2022, Parse Biosciences, a company that helps researchers with single-cell sequencing, made a deal with Research Instruments Ptv Ltd to sell Parse's Evercore Whole Transcriptome Kits (WTKs), Cell Fixation Kits, and Nuclei Fixation Kits in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia.

