The Global Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $27.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571360/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for IoT devices, increase in 5G investments, and increasing investments in semiconductors.

The wafer-level manufacturing equipment market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The wafer-level manufacturing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wafer fab equipment

• Wafer-level packaging

• Assembly equipment



By End-user

• Foundry

• Memory

• IDM



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on large diameter wafer size as one of the prime reasons driving the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions and increasing investments in fabrication facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wafer-level manufacturing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Wafer-level manufacturing equipment market sizing

• Wafer-level manufacturing equipment market forecast

• Wafer-level manufacturing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wafer-level manufacturing equipment market vendors that include Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, BE Semiconductor Industries NV, Canon Inc., DISCO Corp., EV Group, Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hitachi High Tech Corp., JEOL Ltd, KLA Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc, Lam Research Corp., Plasma Therm, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd, Tokyo Electron Ltd, and Veeco Instruments Inc.. Also, the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571360/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________