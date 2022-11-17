The Global Faucet Market is expected to grow by $12.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Faucet Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571335/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the faucet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing consumer preference and lifestyle giving rise to luxury homes, increasing construction activities globally, and growing brand awareness in faucet industry.

The faucet market analysis includes the end-user and technology segments and geographic landscape.



The faucet market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Technology

• Cartridge

• Compression

• Ceramic disc

• Ball



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of air-induced spray technology as one of the prime reasons driving the faucet market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of smart faucets and rising demand from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on faucet market covers the following areas:

• Faucet market sizing

• Faucet market forecast

• Faucet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading faucet market vendors that include American Faucet and Coatings Corp, BRIZO KITCHEN and BATH CO, Delta Faucet Co, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Globe Union Industrial Corp., Hindware Ltd, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc, KWC Group AG, LIXIL Corp, Oras Ltd, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, ROHL LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., THG, Toto Ltd, Villeroy and Boch AG, and Wenzhou Yutong Technology Co.Ltd. Also, the faucet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

