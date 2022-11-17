Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Releases 'Love in Shandong' Video Series

| Source: Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

JINAN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Love in Shandong", a short video series recently produced by Shandong Provincial Tourism Promotion Center, has been released successively by the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism via new media platforms both overseas and domestic, in a bid to explore the characteristics of cities in Shandong, publicize its urban culture and present compelling stories there. 

In this video, Suyuan from Turkey will show you around Jinan, the City of Springs. The city, with a history of over one thousand years, has been nourished and nurtured by the gurgling springs that shape its unique charm and beauty.

Contact Information:
Sasa Guan
pr
tongguan@xinhuanetus.com
+13307806068

Jiayu Ding
jiayuding06@xinhuanetus.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Tags

Culture and Tourism FriendlyShandong Jinan