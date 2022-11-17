The Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market is expected to grow by $3.69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biometric Access Control Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03391375/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the biometric access control systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for surveillance and security, the rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries, and increasing government initiatives for implementing biometric access control systems.

The biometric access control systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The biometric access control systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare sector

• Transportation sector



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing role of multimodal biometrics solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the biometric access control systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of face and voice recognition biometrics in the BFSI sector and the adoption of behavioral biometrics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the biometric access control systems market covers the following areas:

• Biometric access control systems market sizing

• Biometric access control systems market forecast

• Biometric access control systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biometric access control systems market vendors that include 3M Co., Abacus Infotech, Anviz Global Inc., Aratek Biometric, Aware Inc., Bayometric, BIO key International Inc., CardLogix Corp., FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S.A., Fujitsu Ltd., HID Global Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEMIA, Incognia, Integrated Biometrics Inc., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, Spectra Technovision Pvt. Ltd., Star Alliance, Suprema Inc., Tyco International PLC, UAB Identifikaciniai Projektai, Western Electric, and Zwipe AS. Also, the biometric access control systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

