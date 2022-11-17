PacerPro Launches StatePro With Access to 32 State Courts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacerPro, the leading provider of court data workflow automation serving half of the Am Law 100, now offers access to 32 state courts in addition to its signature coverage of federal courts nationwide. With this further expansion into state courts, PacerPro continues to lead the industry in delivering deep integrations into state courts with reliable service.

In addition, PacerPro has named Noah Aron, a leading expert in electronic court filings and the former chief product officer of One Legal, as an advisor to manage the company's state courts expansion. His experience with e-filing products and advising the NCSC (National Center for State Courts) will bolster PacerPro's executive team and accelerate its efforts to expand StatePro.

Further fueling StatePro's rapid expansion is an industry-first partnership with File & ServeXpress. The File & ServeXpress partnership, first announced in March, enables PacerPro to get critical filings to a law firm's full case team within seconds, eliminating extra efforts of notifying out-of-state counsel and others on the team. This partnership provides exclusive access to key jurisdictions, including Delaware.

PacerPro is continuing to expand its state court offering quarterly on a rolling basis, with new courts slated to be added through 2023. The company's recent funding round is propelling an aggressive product roadmap that includes multiple new states to be added throughout 2022 and 2023, in addition to other product enhancements.

"The addition of Noah will accelerate PacerPro's state courts expansion and product development," said Gavin McGrane, founder and CEO.

"Noah's rich industry experience ensures our continuous delivery of best-in-class products law firms demand. As an industry thought leader, he shares our future vision for an effortless legal workflow experience," McGrane said.

PacerPro's technology delivers PDF copies of court filings to case teams in real-time, eliminating the need for knowledge workers to manually download, label and distribute the documents. It also automatically saves the documents to the correct client-matter workspace on a firm's document management system. This saves firms, and ultimately clients, thousands of hours a year of repetitive, manual efforts.

About PacerPro

PacerPro is the provider of court workflow automation and experience capture solutions. Their solution suite seamlessly integrates case data into firm workflows, document management and other IT systems. Known for best-in-class deployments and service, PacerPro products enable individuals, teams and firms to do more.

Contact Information:

Gregory Gerik

Director of Marketing

greg@pacerpro.com

415-855-0015



Related Images











Image 1: PacerPro Logo





PacerPro Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment