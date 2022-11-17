Award-Winning PC Builder MAINGEAR and Gaming Icon shroud Join Forces to Shake Up Gaming Hardware Industry

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAINGEAR — an award-winning PC systems integrator of custom gaming desktops, notebooks, and workstations — is thrilled to announce today that top gaming creator Michael “shroud” Grzesiek has become a co-owner of the New Jersey-based company. The newly updated MAINGEAR leadership team subsequently ushers in a new era for the company, starting with a brand refresh and launch of the next generation MG-1 and MG-1: shroud Edition gaming desktops on MAINGEAR.com.



Shroud Brings New Blood to the Machine

“I spent much of my professional career constantly hunting for the best hardware, looking for any performance advantage — first as a competitor, and now as a creator,” said shroud. “Since I bought my first system from them, MAINGEAR has been powering my gaming and streaming setups, and the craftsmanship and performance delivered are second to none.”

He continued, “I am joining MAINGEAR, because I truly believe that anyone who is serious about gaming owes it to themselves to invest in top-tier equipment. It's one of the best purchases you can make. MAINGEAR has always been a leader in performance systems, and I'm excited to work with them to make products that are even better, stronger, and more accessible to gamers everywhere. It was already great, but I'm excited to show gamers what we've been working on.”

“I am so incredibly thankful to our customers who have supported MAINGEAR,” said Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR Founder and CEO. “As we continue to innovate our products and grow as a company, we have our sights set on the future. The MAINGEAR brand has been driving the industry forward through the efforts of our amazing team, and we’re thrilled to have found a creative collaborator and business partner in shroud.”

Wallace continued, “Mike brings a unique perspective to the company as a professional gamer and influencer, knowing what matters most to consumers who either want to recreationally game, create content, or launch a career out of gaming.”

Joining MAINGEAR as a co-owner and advisor, shroud brings his unique experience set, both as a top-tier professional competitive gamer (CS:GO and VALORANT) and as one of the most successful content creators in the gaming and live streaming industries. Shroud’s experience enables him to provide key insight on strategic and business considerations such as component selection, marketing initiatives, community building, as well as retail and ecommerce experiences.

Over the past year, shroud and MAINGEAR have worked together behind the scenes to bring new experiences to life for PC gamers around the world, starting with the new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop computer. The MG-1 was designed in collaboration with shroud and leverages the company’s years of award-winning product design to offer gamers unprecedented performance at competitive prices, with an easily upgradable desktop that supports the latest high-quality components and features an interchangeable magnetic front panel for maximum customization. Through the new MAINGEAR Live 3D Configurator, MG-1 buyers can outfit their new system’s front panel with custom artwork or designs to make it one-of-a-kind.

Pre-built MG-1 systems starting at $1,449, including the MG-1: shroud Edition and custom configurations, are available now for purchase from MAINGEAR at www.maingear.com/mg1 .

For more information about MAINGEAR’s rebrand, the shroud partnership, and new product offerings, please visit: https://uberstrategist.link/MAINGEAR-RebrandPR .

A press kit with images, logos, and system photos is available at: https://uberstrategist.link/PressKit-MAINGEAR .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ba0600d-5ae7-405b-bf31-82cf7e7a87d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dfd3593-2b22-4980-a639-198e0a33774c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/236fd48d-3546-4da9-aa80-5d05ddd8aab6

About MAINGEAR

MAINGEAR is a high-performance PC systems integrator that offers custom desktops, notebooks, and workstations. Each system is handcrafted for precision performance and uncompromised quality and has won multiple Editors’ Choice awards from publications such as PC Gamer, Hot Hardware, PC World, Maximum PC, Computer Shopper, and more. With a passion to build the best and most innovative high-performance computers, MAINGEAR sets the standard among systems integrators. For more information, or to purchase a system, please visit www.maingear.com . Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/maingear and Twitter at twitter.com/MAINGEAR .

About shroud

Considered by many to be one of — if not the — most prolific streamers on Twitch, shroud is known for his insane skill and nonchalant attitude. Shroud cemented his name as a competitive professional CS:GO star who turned his streaming side-gig into a full time career after his retirement from professional play. One of the platform’s marquee ‘grinders’, shroud’s opinion on games — both new and old, indie and AAA — is highly sought after from both casual fans and developers alike. With a stream mostly focused on competitive first-person-shooter titles, shroud’s ability to make sweaty games look easy (and fun) is uncanny — almost whimsical. Cool as a cucumber and nice as can be, shroud is one of Twitch’s most popular — and savvy — creators. Follow shroud on Twitter at twitter.com/shroud , Twitch at Twitch.tv/shroud , and YouTube at YouTube.com/shroud .

PRESS CONTACT

CJ Melendez, Alex Handziuk, and James Robinson

UberStrategist PR (for MAINGEAR)

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388