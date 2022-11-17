SoccerN Provides Sublime Earning Opportunities for Die-Hard Football Fans

Singapore, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web 3.0 has taken the world by storm. Each day is marked by the birth of innovative decentralized platforms. All these platforms are founded on the core concepts of transparency, decentralization, and empowering investors. Not only this, but all these new platforms aspire to merge web 3.0 with the most relished real-life activities. SoccerN is one such firm that has targeted the sports sector and amalgamated it with the decentralized world.





A Brief Intro to SoccerN

A decentralized Blockchain-based platform that allows one to earn from the vicinities of their home sounds alluring. That is one way of describing SoccerN. Simply put, it can be best explained as a sports social networking and betting platform. Users of this platform can hope to earn through betting, trading NFTs, and actively participating on the platform.

Start Earning

SoccerN employs a pretty straightforward method of operation. Individuals can start with the simple step of buying $SON ( the official governing token of SoccerN). The next step is linking the wallet with the web page or the App (which is to be released later). Following the completion of step 2, users can start indulging in social activities and participate in game predictions. The income gathered from mining activities will be disbursed to the bettors in proportion to the amount of bet placed. Additional rewards will be given to those individuals with accurate predictions for the game's outcome.





SoccerN Passport - A Multi-utility Tool

A great feature of SoccerN is the worthwhile SoccerN Passport . This tool comes in two types, silver and gold and holds innumerable advantages for its holders. SoccerN Passport owners can profit from commissions that can be earned by inviting other football fanatics to bet on games. Not only this but simply alluring other football fans into buying SoccerN Passport can also help one earn commissions.

The firm also offers staking opportunities for all holders of the SoccerN Passport. Bearers of this Passport can also earn through the mere act of predicting the result of games. Furthermore, a cascade of official welfare events conducted by the firm also invites these individuals as guests.

Tokenomics

The official utility token of the firm, $SON, has a total supply of 100 million. The Tokenomics of the SoccerN is designed such that it permits a constant growth of the token price. This is achieved by the burning mechanism, which is initiated every time a bet fails. Users can hope to attain this token through various earning opportunities like staking, predicting, interacting, watching games, and inviting friends.

20% of the total token supply is reserved for presale, 10% for marketing, 10% for staking, 20% for predicting, 10% for bet mining, 18% for the ecosystem, and the remaining 12% is allotted for liquidity. SoccerN places low transaction taxes of 2% on buying and 3% on selling.

Various Earning Modes

SoccerN believes that prosperity and longevity depend on the quality and quantity of incentives being offered. To achieve this end, the platform offers various gameplays like predict to earn mode, interact to earn mode, invite to earn mode, and other mechanisms.

In predict-to-earn mode Passport holders can stake $SON tokens and profit from mining revenue by simply predicting match outcomes. Non-Passport holders may not get mining revenue but will receive some regular rewards provided their prediction turns out to be accurate.

Interact-to-earn game mode asks users to watch games along with other users and participate in the analysis of the match conducted in the game room. This interaction helps one attain rewards. Interact to earn mode is solely reserved for SoccerN passport holders.

The invite-to-earn mode requires passport bearers to invite non-users to this ultimate social networking and betting platform. The commission is given to users for each successful invite that places a bet or buys the SoccerN Passport.

NFTs

The firm welcomes with open arms all NFT traders to trade digital art openly in Element and other marketplaces with royalty as low as 2%.

Well-considered Tokenomics and enticing utilities offered by SoccerN are a guarantee of the project’s lastingness and prosperity.

Further details about the project can be found on the official website and social media platforms.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.)