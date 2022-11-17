GemSet - Luxury NFT Collection Reveals Unprecedented Reward for Holders: Real Diamonds

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GemSet NFT, a luxury NFT collection created by artist Johnathan Schultz, announced today it is rewarding holders with real, physical diamonds. This move is the first-of-its-kind to happen in the NFT space.

GemSet reveals it has 2,500 diamonds packaged and ready to be delivered to holders of The Gemesis NFT Collection. Gemesis is a 2.5k NFT collection that offers an all access pass to the upcoming GemSet drop, the 10k generative NFT collection.

Diamond Redemption Process and Additional Rewards

For each Gemesis NFT that is accompanied by one redeemable diamond, the holder must submit a KYC (Know Your Customer) process to provide the necessary information to validate their identity and ensure the diamond is shipped to a valid address. Apart from the diamonds, other GemSet rewards consist of more than $200,000 in physical artwork including hand-painted canvases with multiple layers of 23kt gold and GemSet merch hand created by Schultz.

Both collections, GemSet and Gemesis, are created by Schultz himself. All of the artwork is hand-drawn with properties and traits inspired by nostalgic 90’s and early 00’s toys, games, movies and tech.

Artwork and Events

The South African artist and entrepreneur is inspired by precious metals and diamonds, two of the country’s most valued natural resources, and has achieved international acclaim for his ability to incorporate these resources into his physical work. One of Schultz’s most notable pieces is the recreation of the late Nelson Mandela's fingerprint. It is encrusted with 9,225 diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold.

Most recently, Schultz presented this month’s Haute Living cover star and model, Cindy Crawford, with a one of one piece at a private event in Malibu, California to celebrate her accomplishments. Las Vegas Food & Wine’s Chef of The Year, Todd English, and the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem are among a number of notable figures who have also been gifted one-of-one pieces by Schultz.

Schultz will be showcasing this work throughout Art Basel Miami 2022, including at his gallery, The Johnathan Schultz Gallery, located in Miami Design District.

About GemSet

GemSet - GemSet is a premiere luxury NFT collection created by innovative artist and entrepreneur Johnathan Schultz. All of the artwork and properties of each NFT, called Gems, are hand drawn by Schultz himself. Gem is described as an ethereal being who represents all of our authentic selves. They are fluid, inclusive, and mischievous, and are unconfined by space and time. Each Gem NFT contains nostalgic traits that will take you back to your childhood and reward your diamond hands with actual diamonds.

Website | Instagram | Twitter | Discord

About Johnathan

South African artist Johnathan Schultz is pushing the boundaries of what art can be. Mr. Schultz is inspired by diamonds and widely recognized for his ability to blend precious stones into his iconic pieces. His most notable work: a giant 3D recreation of Nelson Mandela’s fingerprint, encrusted with over 9k diamonds set in 18k carat white gold. It’s touted as one of the largest diamond sculptures created in the 21st century. Now, Mr. Schultz is paving the way for the future of digital luxury through @GemSet NFT and making diamonds last forever on the blockchain.