The Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market is expected to grow by $254.64 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the maternity intimate wear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing online sales, growing demand for maternity intimate wear from emerging countries, and implementation of strategies to increase sales of maternity intimate wear.

The maternity intimate wear market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The maternity intimate wear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bras

• Panties

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing innovation in comfort, appearance, and quality of maternity intimate wear as one of the prime reasons driving the maternity intimate wear market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wear and customization of maternity intimate products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the maternity intimate wear market covers the following areas:

• Maternity intimate wear market sizing

• Maternity intimate wear market forecast

• Maternity intimate wear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maternity intimate wear market vendors that include A Mothers Boutique LLC dba Levana Pratique, Adidas AG, Adore Me Inc., ASOS Plc, Belly Bandit, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Hennes, and Mauritz AB, HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Medela AG, Nike Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd., SARL CACHECOEUR, Seraphine Group PLC, Shaico Fashion Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., Triumph Intertrade AG, and Tytex AS. Also, the maternity intimate wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

