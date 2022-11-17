The Global Music Publishing Market is expected to grow by $2.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Music Publishing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334962/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the music publishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global music industry, the rising number of music festivals and live events, and rising Internet and smartphone penetration.

The music publishing market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The music publishing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Live performance

• Digital sales

• Physical sales

• Synchronization

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of the advertising industry as one of the prime reasons driving the music publishing market growth during the next few years. Also, success of new revenue generation streams and an increase in strategic alliances and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the music publishing market covers the following areas:

• Music publishing market sizing

• Music publishing market forecast

• Music publishing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music publishing market vendors that include Abkco Music and Records Inc., Atlas Music Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE, and Co. KGaA, Big Yellow Dog Music, Black River Entertainment, Broadcast Music Inc., Concord Music Group Inc., Downtown Music Holdings Group of Companies, Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd., Kobalt Music Group Ltd., peermusic.com Inc., Reach Global Inc., Round Hill Music LP, Sony Group Corp, SoundExchange Inc., Super Cassettes Industries Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Universal Music Group NV, Warner Music Group Corp, and Wixen Music Publishing Inc. Also, the music publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

