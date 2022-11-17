Edmonton residents can get more sun this winter as Sunwing brings back multiple weekly flights to the tropics

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting this November, vacationers from Alberta’s capital city of Edmonton can trade below freezing temperatures for sunshine when they head to some of the most popular vacation spots in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America this snowy season. With returning Sunwing flights to eight sought-after destinations, customers can explore, celebrate and do more in paradise this winter.



“We are thrilled to bring more southern routes to Edmonton International Airport this winter with multiple weekly direct flights on board Sunwing Airlines,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “As a key market for us that has provided consistent support throughout the years, we’re committed to continue bringing our Edmonton customers more opportunities to travel under our wing with convenient vacation packages and easy access to some of our most beloved vacation destinations.”

“Edmontonians love to go on vacation, especially to somewhere warm, so having direct access to sun destinations is important to the communities we serve,” said Myron Keehn, Vice President of Air Service, Business Development, ESG and Stakeholder Relations, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). “Sunwing offers a unique and convenient experience for travellers and connects Edmonton and our region with new and beloved destinations. Sunwing has always been a great partner for YEG, and we are excited to see these flights resuming and the travel industry rebounding.”

The flight schedule for Edmonton will be as follows:

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 5x weekly 02-Nov-2022 28-Apr-2023 Liberia 1x weekly 18-Dec-2022 16-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 3x weekly 03-Nov-2022 29-Apr-2023 Mazatlán 1x weekly 04-Nov-2022 14-Apr-2023 Montego Bay 1x weekly 07-Nov-2022 10-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly 06-Nov-2022 30-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 2x weekly 07-Nov-2022 24-Apr-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 08-Nov-2022 25-Apr-2023

The tropics are flush with exciting new properties bringing more vacation fun this winter, including Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort with an expansive on-site water park and the upscale Riu Latino designed for epic adults only getaways. Edmonton families can also get their all-ages fix at the award-winning Paradisus Palma Real in Punta Cana or visit the action-packed kids club at Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa on the shores of Montego Bay.

Plus, with the holiday season kicking into high gear, Edmontonians can get ahead of the rush or find freedom in spontaneity this winter when booking one of the many all inclusive resorts that suit their festive style, including great options available on Varadero packages during the tour operator’s limited-time Black Friday Early Access Sale. Plus, customers can travel with more peace of mind when they purchase one of Sunwing’s comprehensive travel insurance options, offering more flexibility and protection on their winter getaways.

