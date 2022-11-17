Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholding

This disclosure is sent on behalf of Alden AS, a shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 8 November 2022 regarding a completed private placement in the Company, and to the share lending agreement between the Company, the managers and Alden AS, pursuant to which Alden AS agreed to the lending of shares in connection with the private placement. Further reference is made to the announcement on 10 November 2022 relating to Alden AS’ disclosure due to the execution of the share loan.

As a result of the re-delivery of shares, Alden AS discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

On 16 November 2022, following re-delivery of the 17,500,000 shares in the share loan, Alden AS’ holdings total 23,868,178 shares in the Company, representing 10.15% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.