ScaleFlux Named to 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Fastest Growing Companies in North America

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, the leader in deploying SSDs with Computational Storage at scale, today announced it placed #468 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.



Now, with the release of the ScaleFlux CSD 3000, Computational Storage has gone mainstream. These better SSDs embed Computational Storage processers and are natively NVMe compatible, requiring no software, making the technology accessible to everybody. With the barriers to adoption smashed, the market uptake has been swift.

“The success of the ScaleFlux CSD 3000 across various use cases and verticals is evidence of demand for more performance, endurance, and capacity from SSDs. Now there is finally an option that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, reducing the complexity for the channel, integrators, and end-users to adopt the technology,” said Hao Zhong, co-founder and CEO of ScaleFlux. “We attribute much of our growth over the past year to our team’s perseverance in bringing Computational Storage to the mainstream. We’re proud to be recognized for this achievement and some of today’s fastest-growing, most innovative companies.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About ScaleFlux

ScaleFlux helps customers harness data growth as a competitive advantage by building products that reduce complexity and accelerate the creation of value from data. In our first phase of rethinking the data pipeline for the modern data center, ScaleFlux has built a better SSD by embedding Computational Storage technology into flash drives. Now, customers can gain an edge by deploying storage intelligence to optimize their data center infrastructure for workloads like databases, analytics, IoT, and 5G. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/scaleflux/.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.