TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it is offering to sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by the TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares and warrants offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The final terms of the proposed offering will depend on market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size and terms of the offering. The offering is expected to price on or about Thursday, November 17, 2022.



TFF Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager and Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The common stock and warrants to purchase common stock described above are being offered by TFF Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering, may be obtained from JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, Attn: Syndicate; email: syndicate@jonestrading.com; telephone: 212-907-5398.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety and stability.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on November 17, 2022. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

