Comera Life Sciences to Participate in the Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced it will be participating in the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York.



Interested parties can access a copy of Comera’s current investor presentation at: https://ir.comeralifesciences.com/

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms that can be self-administered. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

