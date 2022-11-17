AMD and Analog Devices Resolve Patent Infringement Lawsuits

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced that they have resolved all their ongoing patent litigations, based on mutually agreed upon terms. As part of this resolution, the two companies have committed to pursue technology collaborations to bring next generation solutions to their communications and data center customers.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Brandi Martina

AMD Communications

(512) 705-1720

brandi.martina@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-2845

Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com

Ferda Millan

ADI Communications

(408) 373-1854

Ferda.Millan@analog.com

Michael Lucarelli

ADI Investor Relations

(339) 645-3222

Michael.Lucarelli@analog.com