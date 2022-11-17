Woodward Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Results

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2022.



All amounts are presented on an as reported U.S. GAAP basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Overview

Net sales were $640 million, compared to $570 million, an increase of 12 percent.

Net earnings were $54 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to net earnings of $50 million, or $0.76 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share1 were $0.84, compared to $0.82.



Fiscal Year 2022 Overview

Net sales were $2.38 billion, compared to $2.25 billion, an increase of 6 percent.

Net earnings were $172 million, or $2.71 per share, compared to net earnings of $209 million, or $3.18 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.75, compared to $3.24.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $194 million, compared to $465 million. Free cash flow1 was $141 million for 2022, compared to $427 million.

“In fiscal 2022 we experienced strong demand for our products and services, although profitability was impacted by the challenging industry-wide operating environment, including labor and material inflation as well as global supply chain and labor disruptions,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move into fiscal 2023, we expect solid top line growth from continued strong customer demand. Sales growth along with the realization of pricing and productivity gains are expected to drive steady margin improvement throughout the year. We are making strategic investments in the business to mitigate supply chain risk, and we remain focused on operational excellence, talent development, and innovation to create additional value for our shareholders.”

Company Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $640 million, compared to $570 million, an increase of 12 percent. Sales for the fourth quarter were negatively impacted by approximately $24 million from foreign currency exchange rates. The impact of ongoing global supply chain and labor disruptions at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately $85 million.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $54 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to $50 million, or $0.76 per share. Adjusted net earnings1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $51 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $54 million, or $0.82 per share.

EBIT1 was $67 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $69 million. Adjusted EBIT1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $64 million, compared to $74 million.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 6.5 percent, compared to 18.2 percent. The adjusted effective tax rate1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.3 percent, compared to 18.8 percent.

Net sales for fiscal 2022 were $2.38 billion, compared to $2.25 billion, an increase of 6 percent. Sales for fiscal 2022 were negatively impacted by approximately $54 million from foreign currency exchange rates.

Net earnings for fiscal 2022 were $172 million, or $2.71 per share, compared to $209 million, or $3.18 per share. Adjusted net earnings1 for fiscal 2022 were $174 million, or $2.75 per share, compared to $212 million, or $3.24 per share.

EBIT1 was $233 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $279 million. Adjusted EBIT was $235 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $284 million.

The full year effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 was 14.1 percent, compared to 15.1 percent. The adjusted effective tax rate for the full fiscal year 2022 was 14.3 percent, compared to 15.3 percent.

Segment Results

Aerospace

Aerospace segment net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $408 million, compared to $377 million, an increase of 8 percent.

Both commercial OEM and aftermarket sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased due to higher OEM aircraft production rates, continued recovery in passenger traffic, and increasing aircraft utilization. Defense OEM sales were down compared to the prior year due to lower guided weapons sales, and defense aftermarket sales were lower due to supply chain disruptions.

Segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $63 million, compared to $66 million. Segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 15.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 17.4 percent. The decrease in segment earnings was primarily the result of net inflationary impacts on material and labor costs, as well as increases in manufacturing costs related to supply chain disruptions and inefficiencies related to training recent hires, all partially offset by higher sales volume.

For fiscal 2022, Aerospace segment net sales were $1.52 billion, an increase of 8 percent compared to $1.40 billion. Segment earnings for fiscal 2022 were $231 million, or 15.2 percent of segment net sales, compared to $234 million, or 16.7 percent of segment net sales.

Industrial

Industrial segment net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $232 million, compared to $193 million, an increase of 20 percent.

The increase in industrial sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by higher marine sales from continued utilization of the in-service fleet as well as strong industrial turbomachinery sales supporting growing demand for power generation and process industries. The sales increase was partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates of approximately $22 million in the quarter.

Industrial segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21 million, or 9.0 percent of segment net sales, compared to $21 million, or 10.7 percent of segment net sales. Industrial segment earnings were flat as the favorable impact from higher sales volumes was offset by the additional costs incurred due to supply chain disruptions, inefficiencies related to training recent hires, net inflationary impacts on material and labor costs, and unfavorable foreign currency effects.

For fiscal year 2022, Industrial segment net sales were $863 million, compared to $842 million, a 3 percent increase. Foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted industrial segment sales in fiscal 2022 by approximately $51 million. Industrial segment earnings for fiscal 2022 were $83 million, or 9.6 percent of segment net sales, compared to $109 million, or 12.9 percent of segment net sales.

Nonsegment

Nonsegment expenses were $17 million for both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted nonsegment expenses1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21 million, compared to $12 million.

Nonsegment expenses totaled $81 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $64 million. Adjusted nonsegment expenses were $78 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $59 million.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2022 was $194 million, compared to $465 million. Payments for property, plant, and equipment for 2022 were $53 million, compared to $38 million. Free cash flow was $141 million for 2022 compared to $427 million of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in free cash flow for 2022 was primarily related to working capital increases as a result of production delays from supply chain disruptions as well as lower earnings.

Total debt was $777 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $735 million at September 30, 2021. Debt-to-EBITDA1 leverage at September 30, 2022 was 2.1 times EBITDA, compared to 1.7 times EBITDA at September 30, 2021.

During fiscal year 2022, $518 million was returned to stockholders in the form of $45 million of dividends and $473 million of repurchased shares.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Woodward’s fiscal 2023 outlook assumes improving operational and financial performance throughout the year while continuing to navigate a challenging industry-wide environment. The supply chain and labor disruptions are anticipated to begin to subside during fiscal year 2023, with the pace of improvement expected to increase in the second half of the year. However, the pace of improvement is uncertain and results could be negatively impacted if supply chain and labor disruptions do not improve as anticipated.

The strong demand environment is expected to continue, with price realization to ramp over the course of the year. Total net sales for fiscal 2023 are expected to be between $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion. Aerospace sales growth percentage is expected to be between 14 and 19 percent. Industrial sales growth percentage is expected to be flat to up 5 percent.

Aerospace segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales are expected to increase by approximately 150 to 200 basis points. Industrial segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales are expected to be flat.

EBIT is expected to include approximately $60 million of annual variable incentive compensation costs, an increase of approximately $50 million over fiscal year 2022.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 19 percent.

Free cash flow is expected to be between $200 million and $250 million, with an anticipated free cash flow conversion rate of greater than 100 percent. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $80 million.

Earnings per share is expected to be between $3.15 and $3.60 based on approximately 61 million of fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our expectations of revenue growth in fiscal year 2023, including our expectations regarding customer demand, the impact of pricing and productivity, trends in our margins for fiscal year 2023, our strategic investments and their impact, our continued focus on operational excellence, talent development, and innovation to create additional value for shareholders, and statements regarding our business and financial outlook for fiscal year 2023, including our guidance for sales, earnings, EBIT, variable compensation costs, effective tax rate and free cash flow and capital expenditures as well as our assumptions regarding our outlook, anticipated trends in our business and the timing and pace of improvements in the supply and labor environment. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) global economic uncertainty and instability in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (3) risks related to continued constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (4) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (5) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (6) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (7) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (8) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (9) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (10) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 640,033 $ 570,217 $ 2,382,790 $ 2,245,832 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 504,506 436,434 1,857,485 1,694,774 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,085 38,405 203,005 186,866 Research and development costs 29,782 27,703 119,782 117,091 Restructuring activities (3,420 ) 5,008 (3,420 ) 5,008 Interest expense 9,509 8,730 34,545 34,282 Interest income (320 ) (409 ) (1,814 ) (1,495 ) Other (income) expense, net (7,878 ) (6,684 ) (26,691 ) (36,493 ) Total costs and expenses 582,264 509,187 2,182,892 2,000,033 Earnings before income taxes 57,769 61,030 199,898 245,799 Income taxes 3,728 11,125 28,200 37,150 Net earnings $ 54,041 $ 49,905 $ 171,698 $ 208,649 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.79 $ 2.79 $ 3.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.76 $ 2.71 $ 3.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 59,929 63,500 61,517 63,287 Diluted 61,234 65,711 63,254 65,555 Cash dividends per share paid to Woodward common stockholders 0.1900 $ 0.1625 0.7325 $ 0.5688





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,844 $ 448,462 Accounts receivable 609,964 523,051 Inventories 514,287 419,971 Income taxes receivable 5,179 12,071 Other current assets 74,695 61,168 Total current assets 1,311,969 1,464,723 Property, plant, and equipment, net 910,472 950,569 Goodwill 772,559 805,333 Intangible assets, net 460,580 559,289 Deferred income tax assets 23,447 14,066 Other assets 327,419 297,024 Total assets $ 3,806,446 $ 4,091,004 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short term borrowings 66,800 - Current portion of long term debt 856 728 Accounts payable 230,519 170,909 Income taxes payable 34,655 11,481 Accrued liabilities 206,283 183,139 Total current liabilities 539,113 366,257 Long-term debt, less current portion 709,760 734,122 Deferred income tax liabilities 127,195 157,936 Other liabilities 529,256 617,908 Total liabilities 1,905,324 1,876,223 Stockholders’ equity 1,901,122 2,214,781 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,806,446 $ 4,091,004





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) For the Year

Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 193,638 $ 464,669 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (52,868 ) (37,689 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 43 154 Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (21,549 ) - Proceeds from business divestiture 6,000 - Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 12,557 16,575 Payments for purchases of short-term investments (9,632 ) (14,337 ) Net cash used in investing activities (65,449 ) (35,297 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (44,978 ) (36,041 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 21,897 34,706 Payments for repurchases of common stock (485,300 ) (33,344 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 952,000 74,400 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (885,200 ) (74,400 ) Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (797 ) (101,639 ) Net cash used in financing activities (442,378 ) (136,318 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (26,429 ) 2,138 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (340,618 ) 295,192 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 448,462 153,270 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 107,844 $ 448,462





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT NET SALES AND EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2021 2022

2021 Net sales: Aerospace $ 408,418 $ 376,832 $ 1,519,322 $ 1,404,117 Industrial 231,615 193,385 863,468 841,715 Total consolidated net sales $ 640,033 $ 570,217 $ 2,382,790 $ 2,245,832 Segment earnings*: Aerospace $ 63,475 $ 65,715 $ 230,933 $ 234,356 As a percent of segment net sales 15.5 % 17.4 % 15.2 % 16.7 % Industrial 20,759 20,747 82,788 108,672 As a percent of segment net sales 9.0 % 10.7 % 9.6 % 12.9 % Total segment earnings 84,234 86,462 313,721 343,028 Nonsegment expenses (17,276 ) (17,111 ) (81,092 ) (64,442 ) EBIT 66,958 69,351 232,629 278,586 Interest expense, net (9,189 ) (8,321 ) (32,731 ) (32,787 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 57,769 $ 61,030 $ 199,898 $ 245,799 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 15,763 $ 16,342 $ 52,868 $ 37,689 Depreciation expense $ 20,345 $ 21,387 $ 83,019 $ 87,631





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Before

Income

Tax Net of

Income

Tax Per

Share,

Net of

Income

Tax Before

Income

Tax Net of

Income

Tax Per

Share,

Net of

Income

Tax Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 57,769 $ 54,041 $ 0.88 $ 61,030 $ 49,905 $ 0.76 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business - - - - - - Business development activities - - - - - - Restructuring activities (3,420 ) (2,565 ) (0.04 ) 5,008 3,736 0.06 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments (3,420 ) (2,565 ) (0.04 ) 5,008 3,736 0.06 Adjusted earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 54,349 $ 51,476 $ 0.84 $ 66,038 $ 53,641 $ 0.82





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended Year Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Before

Income

Tax Net of

Income

Tax Per

Share,

Net of

Income

Tax Before

Income

Tax Net of

Income

Tax Per

Share,

Net of

Income

Tax Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 199,898 $ 171,698 $ 2.71 $ 245,799 $ 208,649 $ 3.18 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business 3,272 2,454 0.04 - - - Business development activities 2,982 2,236 0.04 - - - Restructuring activities (3,420 ) (2,565 ) (0.04 ) 5,008 3,736 0.06 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 2,834 2,125 0.04 5,008 3,736 0.06 Adjusted earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 202,732 $ 173,823 $ 2.75 $ 250,807 $ 212,385 $ 3.24





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1AND ADJUSTED EBIT1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 54,041 $ 49,905 $ 171,698 $ 208,649 Income taxes 3,728 11,125 28,200 37,150 Interest expense 9,509 8,730 34,545 34,282 Interest income (320 ) (409 ) (1,814 ) (1,495 ) EBIT(Non-U.S. GAAP) 66,958 69,351 232,629 278,586 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* (3,420 ) 5,008 2,834 5,008 Adjusted EBIT(Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 63,538 $ 74,359 $ 235,463 $ 283,594 *See Reconciliation of Earnings to Adjusted Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 54,041 $ 49,905 $ 171,698 $ 208,649 Income taxes 3,728 11,125 28,200 37,150 Interest expense 9,509 8,730 34,545 34,282 Interest income (320 ) (409 ) (1,814 ) (1,495 ) Amortization of intangible assets 9,025 10,338 37,609 41,893 Depreciation expense 20,345 21,387 83,019 87,631 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 96,328 101,076 353,257 408,110 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* (3,420 ) 5,008 2,834 5,008 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 92,908 $ 106,084 $ 356,091 $ 413,118 *See Reconciliation of Earnings to Adjusted Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 17,276 $ 17,111 $ 81,092 $ 64,442 Non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business - - (3,272 ) - Business development activities - - (2,982 ) - Restructuring activities 3,420 (5,008 ) 3,420 (5,008 ) Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 20,696 $ 12,103 $ 78,258 $ 59,434





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Year Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 193,638 $ 464,669 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (52,868 ) (37,689 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) 140,770 426,980 Cash paid for business development activities 2,982 - Cash paid for restructuring charges 505 - Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 144,257 $ 426,980

