Heavy Duty Trucking Names Werner Enterprises Associate a 2022 Emerging Leaders Winner

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, proudly announced Rita Runge, Werner’s Regional Manager for Mexico & Temperature-Controlled Units, was selected as a recipient of Heavy Duty Trucking’s Emerging Leaders award for 2022.

Leading customer service efforts for the temperature-controlled and Mexico operations at Werner, Runge supports a larger team in Mexico and oversees the solutions for roadside breakdowns, accidents and other interruptions impacting trucking operations. Her effective team leadership in providing exceptional customer service has led to recognition from some of Werner’s largest customers in the last few years.

Heavy Duty Trucking’s Emerging Leaders award honors young professionals who are influential, innovative and successful, who possess outstanding accomplishments and leadership qualities, and who have a passion for the trucking industry. Candidates for the award work for a for-hire, private, government or vocational fleet. They may be employed in any aspect of the fleet’s business — management, maintenance, operations, marketing, safety, IT, training or elsewhere. This year’s list includes individuals from operations, engineering, maintenance and more.

“Rita brings a customer-focused philosophy and the desire to go above and beyond in her role at Werner, and we are proud of her for receiving this prestigious recognition from Heavy Duty Trucking,” said Senior Vice President – Mexico/Canada/TCU Lance Dixon. “Her contributions have made a positive impact on our customer relationships and her hard work represents the next generation of leadership for our company and the industry as a whole.”

Since this exciting announcement from Heavy Duty Trucking, Runge has been promoted to Operations Supervisor at Werner.

To view the full list of 2022 Emerging Leader winners, click here.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

