Musicion - The New Way to Learn Music

Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning music used to mean finding a teacher, traveling to their home or studio, and paying for expensive lessons. But not anymore!

Musicion is the premier online marketplace for private music lessons. It connects students of all ages and levels with great teachers. Their simple, fast and convenient platform makes booking a lesson easy and efficient. All of its teachers are carefully screened and qualified to provide the highest quality of instruction. Whether you're looking for piano, guitar or any music lessons, they can help you find the perfect teacher.

How Musicion Works

You will need to register on Musicion website and fill out a form. After you submit the form, they will understand your current level of skills, prior student learning experience and the right course curriculum will be designed according to your goals for your learning. You're guaranteed to get a fast response from the team members, no matter what time of day it is. They understand that everyone's schedule is different, which is why they offer lessons at all hours of the day.

Why Choose Musicion?

Musicion provides a World Class Music Education experience. Their teachers are all highly qualified and experienced.

ACCREDITED TUTORS – Their music teachers are ABRSM or Trinity College accredited & have years of teaching experience.

– Their music teachers are ABRSM or Trinity College accredited & have years of teaching experience. PATIENT TEACHERS – Every single music teacher is handpicked and are ensured to be patient teachers.

– Every single music teacher is handpicked and are ensured to be patient teachers. CUSTOMIZATION - Whether you want to learn for ABRSM Grades or casual fun, you receive the lessons you want.

- Whether you want to learn for ABRSM Grades or casual fun, you receive the lessons you want. MUSIC VARIETY - Regardless of music instrument/style you wish to learn, there are suitable teachers for you.

- Regardless of music instrument/style you wish to learn, there are suitable teachers for you. QUALITY LESSONS - You will be matched up with only the best private, home music teachers in your location.

- You will be matched up with only the best private, home music teachers in your location. FOR ALL AGES – Their music teachers are able to cater to the needs of both adult or children students.