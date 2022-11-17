Walden Behavioral Care Opens First-of-Its-Kind Clinic in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Behavioral Care, a leading specialty healthcare system focused on the treatment of eating disorders, announced today the opening of a new ambulatory clinic located at 214 Court St., in Middletown.



“There has been a dramatic rise of eating disorder cases and this new location for day treatment will increase access to care for Connecticut patients,” said Paula Vass, MSW, LICSW, MBA, CEDS, Chief Operating Officer for Walden. “We are thrilled to be part of the Middletown community and look forward to seeing patients in our new space, where we will provide the innovative programming and evidence-based treatment they rely on.”

The clinic is the first of its kind in Middletown and offers dedicated eating disorder treatment to individuals of all genders 12 years and older. It is centrally located, providing easy access for those living in Connecticut in need of adult and adolescent partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment programs.

Located on the ninth floor of the Middlesex Corporate Center, the clinic features a staff of specialized eating disorder professionals including a dietitian, nurse practitioner, therapists, and mental health counselors. Walden offers a variety of specialized eating disorder programs to treat anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, and ARFID, among others, through day and evening programs.

Walden has served patients and their families in Connecticut for over a decade. In February, the company announced its plan to open a central location. The company will continue to offer virtual services for those patients who do not wish to visit a clinic.

“Our new Middletown ambulatory clinic demonstrates Walden’s commitment to providing community-based care to all who need it,” said Vass.

Nearly 30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder over the course of their lifetimes. During Covid-19, the onset of new diagnoses spiked exponentially with the National Eating Disorder Association reporting increases as high as 107 percent in calls to its helpline.

If you are concerned that you, or a loved one, may have an eating disorder, please contact Walden at intake_coordinators@waldenbehavioralcare.com.

About Walden Behavioral Care

Walden Behavioral Care, an affiliate program of Monte Nido & Affiliates, offers specialized eating disorder support at all levels of care for individuals of all genders. Since 2003, Walden has helped individuals and their families progress in their healing journeys using an evidence-based, personalized approach to care. Walden’s Center for Recovery opened in October 2020 in Dedham, MA, and is the nation’s largest eating disorder hospital. Walden accepts most insurance plans. Visit waldeneatingdisorders.com for more information.

Contact

Katrine Strickland

Director of Communications

Walden Behavioral Care

kstrickland@waldenbehavioralcare.com

(904) 303-2119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/306f07df-f87c-4b6b-9745-9389f2efc802