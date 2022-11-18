Sun West Mortgage Company Among Awards Nominees at This Year's National Philanthropy Day

BUENA PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc is nominated for an award at this year's National Philanthropy Day 2022 for its outstanding effort, commitment, and support for The Autism Community in Action (TACA). Sun West will be recognized at this year's event, held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the City National Grove of Anaheim, Orange County.

Sun West is nominated for the 'Outstanding Large Corporation or Business' award, which recognizes a business that has created a culture of philanthropy within their organization and has actively demonstrated their commitment to improving their community.

For the past 10 years, Sun West has been dedicated to providing free education, support and hope to families living with autism. Through their efforts, Sun West has been able to provide life-changing resources to more than 50,000 TACA families and help rebuild community post-pandemic challenges.

Sun West is a family-owned, family-first business - they know and truly understand the struggles that families face while buying a home. Sun West is on a mission to help families feel that they genuinely have a lender that understands their financial struggles and is there to guide them. Having a child with a disability is stressful enough and as a lender, Sun West hopes to lessen their stress and help them find their dream home. They put this into action by providing free financial education and resources to TACA families across the country.

"As parents, we all strive to ensure our children a brighter future. TACA provides this to families living with autism all across the country and we are proud to support them in their mission," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company Inc.

Lisa Ackerman, Executive Director of TACA, expressed, "Sun West Mortgage has an incredible commitment to families living with autism. We are grateful for their autism hero award, which has allowed TACA to re-rollout back into the community post-pandemic. In addition, TACA has been able to invest into adult programming, expanding our virtual efforts, and our national autism conference. We are grateful for their ongoing support."

With a dedicated panel of community leaders, National Philanthropy Day 2022 is set to be a special day not just for Sun West but for all to pay tribute to those that make others' lives, communities and the wider world a better place. The annual event has celebrated generosity in Orange County since President Reagan proclaimed Nov. 15 as National Philanthropy Day in 1986.

For more information on National Philanthropy Day and the award ceremony, please visit https://npdoc.org/. And to find out more information and how to support TACA, please visit https://tacanow.org/.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so that customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit https://www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

