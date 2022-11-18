ZED Digital Wins Brass Ring Awards at IAAPA 2022

Blacklick, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZED Digital, an Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Company specializing in Smart Venue Ticketing & Crowd Management Solutions, was named the winner of the prestigious Best New Product award at the International Association of Attractions & Amusement Parks held in Orlando on Nov 16th 2022. This highly coveted award recognizes a technology or solution company that has developed a brand-new product that is set to revolutionize the attractions industry.

ZED was selected as the winner under stiff competition from well-known global brands.

“We are thrilled to receive this endorsement at the largest global attractions conference. The award recognizes the potential of our trendsetting ZIG product to disrupt the global venue ticketing and crowd management solutions market,” said Sumithra Jagannath, President, and founder of ZED Digital.

Named for the rings given to carousel riders at the very first amusement parks, the IAAPA Brass Ring Award is a major symbol of achievement for the global attractions industry. This award recognized ZIG in 2022 as one of the best technologies in the attractions industry, for its ability to enable people to enter and interact with venues while their smartphones are still in their pockets.

In a post-pandemic world, ZIG Smart Venue Solution is used for Cashless, queue-less, and contactless ticket purchase and verification using Internet of Things sensors installed at the venues. ZIG sensor technology eliminates line-ups and wait time related to manual scanning and verification at gates and check points.

ZIG Smart Venue technology enhances public safety at museums, aquariums, history centers, amusement parks, public transit, and virtually any public place. ZIG previously won other major global recognitions such as WEB Excellence Awards and Transport Ticketing Global 2022 (transport-ticketing.com).

About ZED Digital

ZED Digital is based in Columbus OH, USA. Founded in 2005 by Sumithra Jagannath, a driven and passionate entrepreneur, the company first piloted its Internet of Things-based smart ticketing solution in 2018 onboard public transit buses. It has since successfully implemented the solution at urban public transit networks as well as museums, zoos and attractions to manage payment and line-ups at check-points related to ticketing, rides and concessions. The Mission of the ZIG Smart Ticketing solution is to enable people to Travel, Places, Safely.

About IAAPA Brass Ring Awards

Named for the rings given to carousel riders at the very first amusement parks, the IAAPA Brass Ring Award is a symbol of achievement. It awards innovation and unwavering spirit in the attractions industry. The IAAPA Global Conference and Expo is held each year in Orlando FL and recognizes industry wide innovation in a global forum.

