Proactive news headlines including Chase Mining Corporation, AuTECO Minerals, Kin Mining and Riversgold

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has surged on completion of the “transformational” acquisition of Green Critical Minerals Pty Ltd, earning the company an 80% interest in the graphite mineral rights contained in the McIntosh Graphite project, the third largest ASX-listed graphite project in Australia. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has signed a milestone exploration agreement with Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation (MOFN) which provides certainty regarding all pre-mining exploration activities within the traditional territories of MOFN at the Pickle Crow Project in Canada. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has intersected broad zones of mineralisation with visible gold at targeted positions from its initial diamond drilling program at the 1.4 million-ounce Cardinia Gold Project, situated near Leonora in Western Australia, highlighting the growth potential of the project. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has kicked off surface sampling and a deep ground penetrating radar (DGPR) survey at its Mt Holland Lithium prospect in WA’s southern Yilgarn Craton to help define targets for an upcoming drilling program. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has lodged the prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Dynamic Metals Limited – the primary vehicle for the development of Jindalee’s Australian lithium, nickel and gold assets. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has advised the market that Tombola Gold Ltd (ASX:TBA) has advanced to 100% ownership of the Golden Mile Project after successful negotiations. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) welcomes the purchase orders Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc has received from leading Saskatchewan-based cannabis wholesale distributor Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has released an update on the Nomgon coal bed methane pilot project underway in its 100%-owned Nomgon IX CBM production sharing contract in Mongolia. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has hit the high-grade historical Oroya gold mine, at its 100%-owned Sandstone Gold Project, with a 2,000-metre maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program. Click here

Coffee with Samso Episode 161 is all about uranium. Orpheus Minerals Ltd is currently completing its initial public offer which closes on the 25th November 2022. Click here

