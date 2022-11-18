English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 18 November 2022 at 10:15

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S NEW SHARES REGISTERED IN THE TRADE REGISTER



Digitalist Group Plc (“Company”) announced on October 28th, 2022 about a directed share issue of 31.400.000 shares to Turret Oy Ab (“Turret”). Turret has subscribed for the shares offered for subscription in the directed share issue in full and the Board of Directors of Digitalist Group has accepted Turret's share subscription.The funds from the share issue are used to improve the Company’s liquidity and maintain and increase its solvency.

The new shares subscribed have been registered into the Finnish Trade Register on November 18th, 2022. After the registration of the new shares, the company will have 682.422.746 shares in total.

The new shares produce the shareholder rights as of the registration date to Euroclear Finland Ltd book-entry system on or about November 21st, 2022. The new shares will be admitted to trading together with the old shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about Nov 21st, 2022.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Magnus Leijonborg

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

