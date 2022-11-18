Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Nina Anttila
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 November 2022 at 11:00 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Nina Anttila, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nina Anttila
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21284/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 725 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,958 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,317 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.3 EUR
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com
