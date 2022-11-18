Grab Strategic Profile Report 2022: The Leading Superapp Disrupts Southeast Asia through its Ecosystem Flywheel with Continuous Stakeholder Interaction and High-frequency Hyperlocal Consumer Services

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of Grab" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service offers a profile of Grab in Southeast Asia with focus on Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company profile comprises achievements, recent developments, statistics and financials, platform strategy, service offerings, total workforce, decision-making hubs, the organizational structure's executive committee, social impact, and sustainability initiatives.
The study explores the company's main business segments: mobility (e.g., eHailing), delivery (e.g., parcels, food, and groceries), and financial services (e.g., digital payment solutions). Each segment covers business snapshots of the GMV and revenue ratio, market share in Southeast Asia, milestones since operations began, regional presence, value chain analysis, and trends.
Grab's superapp, which is part of a trend emerging globally, has grown rapidly in Southeast Asia in recent years. Grab's emergence has accelerated the adoption of digitalization, especially the use of mobile internet, smartphones, and cashless payments. By connecting merchants, riders (drivers), and consumers in transactions, Grab seamlessly integrates the online-to-offline (O2O) value chain and addresses the pain points of the on-demand (real-time) value chain.
The superapp addresses consumers' complex demands in Southeast Asia, creating significant business growth opportunities for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises and job opportunities for riders and drivers in the region.
Most importantly, Grab's superapp disrupts traditional business processes and value chains among stakeholders in Southeast Asia. Grab has helped many traditional offline and small businesses digitize and build their online presence, especially during the pandemic. The company's digital payment solution has transformed the way residents in Southeast Asia use cash.
