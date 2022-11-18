Worldwide Cell Separation Technologies Industry to 2029 - Rising Number of Cancer and Infectious Illness Patients is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Separation Technologies Market Report by Application, By Technology, By Product, By End User and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cell separation technologies market size is estimated to be USD 8,912.11 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The growing government funding for cell-based research, significant effort to enhancing the health of individuals with deteriorating diseases, and rising number of cancer and infectious illness patients are some of the key drivers for the market growth.
However, increasing cost of cell-based research are expected to restrain the market growth
By Application
Based on application, the market is categorized into microbiology, oncology research, immunology research, stem cell research, and neuroscience research. In 2021, the immunology research accounted for the highest revenue share due to increased immunology research.
By Technology
Based on technology, the market is segmented into fluorescence-activated cell sorting, surface markers separation, gradient centrifugation, magnetic cell sorting, and filtration-based separation. In 2021, the surface markers separation segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing the fact that cell surface marker expression offers a useful method to resolve complex cell populations.
By Product
On the basis of product, the market is categorized into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables accounted for the highest revenue share due to the industry participants are investing more money to create and improve technologically advanced consumable products.
By End User
On the basis of application, the market is categorized into research laboratories & institutes, cell banks, and biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies. In the global market, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing use of these methodologies in the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and the rising demand for technologically advanced cell-based therapies.
Regional Markets In 2021
North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the cell separation technologies market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to major players' existence, the availability of their products in the area, and rising R&D spending.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the cell separation technologies market are Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc (US), Beckman Coulter Inc. (US).Terumo BCT (Japan), Corning Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland, Alfa Laval (Sweden), Miltenyl Biotech (Germany), Bio Legend (US) pluriSelect Life Science (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited (US), Bio- Techne (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and Invent Biotechnologies (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Cell Separation Technologies
3. Executive Summary
3.1.Global Market Scenario
3.2.Segment Market Scenario
3.3.Geographic Market Scenario
3.4.COVID-19 Impact
3.5.Competitive Landscape
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2.Market Restraint
4.3.Market Opportunities
4.4.Market Trends
4.5.Market Challenges
5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.PESTEL Analysis
5.3.Value Chain Analysis
5.4.SWOT Analysis
5.5.Benchmark
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Cell Separation Technologies Market
6.1.COVID-19: Overview
6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market
6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets
7. Market Analysis by Application
7.1.Microbiology
7.1.1.Microbiology Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.2.Oncology Research
7.2.1.Oncology Research Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.3.Immunology Research
7.3.1.Immunology Research Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.4.Stem Cell Research
7.4.1.Stem Cell Research Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.5.Neuroscience Research
7.5.1.Neuroscience Research Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8. Market Analysis by Technology
8.1.Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting
8.1.1.Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.2.Surface Markers Separation
8.2.1.Surface Markers Separation Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.3.Gradient Centrifugation
8.3.1.Gradient Centrifugation Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.4.Magnetic Cell Sorting
8.4.1.Magnetic Cell Sorting Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.5.Filtration Based Separation
8.5.1.Filtration Based Separation Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9. Market Analysis by Product
9.1Consumables
9.1.1.Consumables Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.2.Instruments
9.2.1.Instruments Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10. Market Analysis by End user
10.1.Research Laboratories & Institutes
10.1.1.Research Laboratories & Institutes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10.2.Cell Banks
10.2.1.Cell Banks Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10.3.Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
10.3.1.Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
11. Regional Market Analysis
11.1.Regional Market Trends
11.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis
12. North America Cell Separation Technologies Market
11. Europe Cell Separation Technologies Market
12. Asia Pacific Cell Separation Technologies Market
13. Latin America Cell Separation Technologies Market
14. MEA Cell Separation Technologies Market
15. Competitor Analysis
15.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029
15.2.Competitive Mapping
15.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis
15.4.Major Recent Developments
16. Company Profiles
16.1.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
16.1.1.Company Snapshot
16.1.2.Company Overview
16.1.3.Financials
16.1.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.1.5.Recent Developments
16.2.Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited (US)
16.2.1.Company Snapshot
16.2.2.Company Overview
16.2.3.Financials
16.2.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.2.5.Recent Developments
16.3.Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)
16.3.1.Company Snapshot
16.3.2.Company Overview
16.3.3.Financials
16.3.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.3.5.Recent Developments
16.4.Merck KGaA (Germany)
16.4.1.Company Snapshot
16.4.2.Company Overview
16.4.3.Financials
16.4.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.4.5.Recent Developments
16.5.Terumo BCT (Japan)
16.5.1.Company Snapshot
16.5.2.Company Overview
16.5.3.Financials
16.5.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.5.5.Recent Developments
16.6.GE Healthcare (US)
16.6.1.Company Snapshot
16.6.2.Company Overview
16.6.3.Financials
16.6.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.6.5.Recent Developments
16.7.Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)
16.7.1.Company Snapshot
16.7.2.Company Overview
16.7.3.Financials
16.7.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.7.5.Recent Developments
16.8.Corning Inc. (US)
16.8.1.Company Snapshot
16.8.2.Company Overview
16.8.3.Financials
16.8.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.8.5.Recent Developments
16.9.Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland, Alfa Laval (Sweden)
16.9.1.Company Snapshot
16.9.2.Company Overview
16.9.3.Financials
16.9.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.9.5.Recent Developments
16.10.Miltenyl Biotech (Germany)
16.10.1.Company Snapshot
16.10.2.Company Overview
16.10.3.Financials
16.10.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.10.5.Recent Developments
16.11. pluriSelect Life Science (Germany)
16.11.1.Company Snapshot
16.11.2.Company Overview
16.11.3.Financials
16.11.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.11.5.Recent Developments
16.12.STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)
16.12.1.Company Snapshot
16.12.2.Company Overview
16.12.3.Financials
16.12.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.12.5.Recent Developments
16.13.Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc (US)
16.13.1.Company Snapshot
16.13.2.Company Overview
16.13.3.Financials
16.13.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.13.5.Recent Developments
16.14.Bio- Techne (US)
16.14.1.Company Snapshot
16.14.2.Company Overview
16.14.3.Financials
16.14.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.14.5.Recent Developments
16.15. Bio Legend (US)
16.15.1.Company Snapshot
16.15.2.Company Overview
16.15.3.Financials
16.15.4.Technology Benchmarking
16.15.5.Recent Developments
16.16.Others Prominent Players
17. Conclusion & Recommendations
