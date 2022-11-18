Worldwide Cell Separation Technologies Industry to 2029 - Rising Number of Cancer and Infectious Illness Patients is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Separation Technologies Market Report by Application, By Technology, By Product, By End User and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cell separation technologies market size is estimated to be USD 8,912.11 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The growing government funding for cell-based research, significant effort to enhancing the health of individuals with deteriorating diseases, and rising number of cancer and infectious illness patients are some of the key drivers for the market growth.

However, increasing cost of cell-based research are expected to restrain the market growth



By Application



Based on application, the market is categorized into microbiology, oncology research, immunology research, stem cell research, and neuroscience research. In 2021, the immunology research accounted for the highest revenue share due to increased immunology research.



By Technology



Based on technology, the market is segmented into fluorescence-activated cell sorting, surface markers separation, gradient centrifugation, magnetic cell sorting, and filtration-based separation. In 2021, the surface markers separation segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing the fact that cell surface marker expression offers a useful method to resolve complex cell populations.



By Product



On the basis of product, the market is categorized into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables accounted for the highest revenue share due to the industry participants are investing more money to create and improve technologically advanced consumable products.



By End User



On the basis of application, the market is categorized into research laboratories & institutes, cell banks, and biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies. In the global market, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing use of these methodologies in the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and the rising demand for technologically advanced cell-based therapies.



Regional Markets In 2021



North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the cell separation technologies market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to major players' existence, the availability of their products in the area, and rising R&D spending.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the cell separation technologies market are Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc (US), Beckman Coulter Inc. (US).Terumo BCT (Japan), Corning Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland, Alfa Laval (Sweden), Miltenyl Biotech (Germany), Bio Legend (US) pluriSelect Life Science (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited (US), Bio- Techne (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and Invent Biotechnologies (US).

Key Topics Covered:



