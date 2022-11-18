Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Size In 2023-2028 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future

Pune, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Japanese Sake is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from sake rice, also called sakamai. Japanese Sake is mainly classified into following types: Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo and Ginjo. Junmai now is the key type of US market, which takes up about 30.5% of the total market volume in 2018, due to the good taste, better quality and acceptable price. But for the market size, Junmai Ginjo will take half of the market in 2018 due to the high price.

SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Dassai,Juyondai,Kubota,Hakkaisan,Kokuryu,Sudohonke,Takara,Gekkeikan,Ozeki,Yaegaki,Otokoyama,SakeOne

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21217733

SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) Market Segmentation: -

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Ordinary Sake accounting for % of the Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While 20-40 Years Old segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2028.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21217733

The global major manufacturers of Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) include Dassai, Juyondai, Kubota, Hakkaisan, Kokuryu, Sudohonke, Takara, Gekkeikan and Ozeki, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) in 2021.

This report focuses on Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Ordinary Sake

Junmai

Honjozo

Junmai Ginjo

Ginjo

Segment by Application

20-40 Years Old

40-60 Years Old

Above 60 Years Old

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) Market: -

Dassai

Juyondai

Kubota

Hakkaisan

Kokuryu

Sudohonke

Takara

Gekkeikan

Ozeki

Yaegaki

Otokoyama

SakeOne

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21217733

Key Benefits of SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Research Report 2022

1 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sake (Japanese Rice Wine)

1.2 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Ordinary Sake

1.2.3 Junmai

1.2.4 Honjozo

1.2.5 Junmai Ginjo

1.2.6 Ginjo

1.3 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 20-40 Years Old

1.3.3 40-60 Years Old

1.3.4 Above 60 Years Old

1.4 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

And More…

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/21217733#TOC

1.To study and analyze the global SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the SAKE (JAPANESE RICE WINE) market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/21217733

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.