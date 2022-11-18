2 Day Pharmaceutical Analytical Method Validation, Verification and Transfer Course (December 13-14, 2022)

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Method Validation, Verification and Transfer" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reliable analytical results are necessary to make informed decision about the quality and safety of the products in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, such analytical data are required for regulatory submissions in support of the drug product registrations. Therefore, meaningful experimental designs including system suitability parameters must be planned for the intended use of the procedure.

In this course, general guideline for the determination of the analytical characteristics for different types of validation procedures is highlighted for the analysis of both the drug substance and drug product. The factors to consider for verification of the compendial procedures will also be discussed.

In addition, different approaches for the transfer of analytical procedure from one lab (transferring) to other lab(s) (receiving) under different circumstances will be covered. Other related topics for obtaining reliable data will also be discussed. These topics include analytical instrument qualification as well as how to set, handle and monitor specifications.

Due to global nature of pharmaceutical industry, other quality topics on both regulatory (ICH) and compendial (USP) harmonization are also covered. These topics are valuable for scientists directly or indirectly involved with the drug development, analysis. stability studies or regulatory/compendial submissions.

Learning Objectives

Drug Approval Process and Regulatory Requirements (private standards)

Pharmacopeias and Compendial Approval Process (public standards)

Compendial Harmonization Process

Chromatography System Suitability Requirements

Allowed Adjustments of Chromatographic System Parameters

Analytical Instrument Qualifications including DQ, IQ, OQ, PQ

Analytical Method Validation

Analytical Method Verification

Analytical Method Transfer

Alternative to Official procedure and options

Analytical Procedure Life Cycle

How to Set Specifications and how to handle out-of-specification (OOS) and out-of-trend (OOT) results

Who Should Attend:

Contract Laboratories (CRO)

Academia (pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical, Chemistry)

Government (FDA or regulatory authorities)

Quality Analysis Managers and Personnel

Controlling Personnel

Analytical and or Formulation Chemists

Quality Control Managers and Personnel

Lab Supervisors and Managers

Compendial Liaisons

Senior or Graduate students (chemistry, pharmaceutical, pharmacy)

Pharmaceutical scientists/Pharmacists working in Industry

Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01

Seminar objectives review, expectations, and scope.

Drug Approval Process and Regulatory (FDA) Requirements (private standards)

Pharmacopeias and Compendial (USP) Approval Process (public standards)

Compendial Harmonization Process

Chromatography System Suitability Requirements

Allowed Adjustments of Chromatographic System Parameters

Analytical Instrument Qualifications

Instrument Categories

Qualification Phases (DQ, IQ, OQ, PQ)

Analytical Method Validation (typical validation parameters)

Specificity

Precision/Accuracy

Linearity/Range

LOD and LOQ

Analytical Method Verification

FDA and USP Requirements

Factors to Consider

Analytical Method Transfer

Different Approaches

Summary and Review

DAY 02

Investigative Procedure Life Cycle Setting Specifications FDA regulations and ICH guidelines (Q6A) Out-of-Specification (OOS) Out of Trend (OOT) How to handle OOS and OOT?

Summary and Review

