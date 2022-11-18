CD One Price Cleaners Announces New Storefront Coming to Homewood, Illinois, in Early 2023

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CD One Price Cleaners, Chicago's largest dry cleaning and laundry franchise, has announced the opening of a new store in early 2023, located at 18046 S. Halsted St in the southern suburb of Homewood, Illinois.

When the new store opens, it will be CD One's 37th location in the Chicagoland area and the first One Price dry cleaner in Homewood. It will be owned and operated by Pinakin Patel, owner of the successful CD One Price Cleaners locations in Country Club Hills, Lansing, and Chicago Heights.

"We're very excited to start planning the opening of this new store because it will make our dry cleaning and laundry services more convenient to the residents of Homewood and the nearby communities of Flossmoor, Glenwood, and E. Hazel Crest, as well as the commuters traveling along Halsted road," Pinakin said.

Pinakin added, "As multi-store CD One owners, we've been very happy with our franchise ownership experience with CD One Price Cleaners, and all of our customers in the south suburbs enjoy the value proposition, fast turnaround, and one-price promise of the CD One Price Cleaners business model." Pinakin added, "I have been a multi-unit franchise owner with other brands, but I have been particularly happy with my experience with CD One Price Cleaners, which is why we are opening this new location."

This will be the fifth CD One Price Cleaners location owned by Pinakin Patel. They joined the CD One Price Cleaners system and acquired their first store in the Chicago area in 2016.

Tom Ryan, VP of Franchise Development, said, "We wanted to make our services more convenient to Homewood and its neighboring communities to lessen the drive time to other nearby CD One Price Cleaner stores."

Ryan added, "We are excited to be strengthening our footprint in the South Suburbs with the opening of this new store with experienced operators like Pinakin and his brother Piyush."

In early 2022, the chain announced plans to open 10 new locations in both the urban and suburban markets throughout Chicagoland, bringing the total number of storefronts to 45 across Illinois.

The first CD One Price Cleaners store in the Chicago area opened in Lincolnwood in 2001. Since then, the company has also opened locations in Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Northwest Indiana, expanding its value-driven, one-price model through its network of franchise locations.

The company offers dry cleaning, laundered and pressed shirts, personal laundry wash and fold by the pound, and cleaning household goods like comforters and blankets. Recently, the chain collected and cleaned coats at no charge to benefit the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago.

