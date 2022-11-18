$103.9 Billion Worldwide Food Sweetener Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ajinomoto, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill and Celanese Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Sweetener Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food sweetener market reached a value of US$ 87.51 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 103.95 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Food sweetener refers to a food additive that imparts sweet taste in various meals and beverages with the support of preservation, fermentation, baking, and caramelization techniques. These compounds can be procured from natural sources or processed artificially and are similar to sugar in terms of texture, taste, and interaction with ingredients.

Apart from this, food sweeteners are low in calories and aids in preventing tooth decay, controlling blood sugar levels, resisting diabetes, and regulating weight. On account of these properties, they are utilized in soups, confectionery, candies, sauces, dressing, and other baked products. At present, it is commercially available in sucrose, starch, and high-intensity sweeteners (HIS) types.



Food Sweetener Market Trends



The widespread adoption of food sweeteners across the food and beverage (F&B) sector can be attributed to the increasing demand for low-sugar and -calorie consumer goods, such as diet coke, yogurt, ice cream, and grain-based desserts. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. This is further supported by the rising health consciousness and the increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other lifestyle-based ailments across the globe.

Additionally, the introduction of natural sweeteners composed from organic ingredients, such as stevia and honey, for imitating the taste of conventional sugar is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Along with this, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their portfolios by including artificial and other sugar substitutes, such as xylitol, erythritol, and mannitol, in the formulation of confectionery items.

This, in turn, is supporting the market growth significantly. Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst the key players and the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the global food sweetener market.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, NutraSweet Company (Manus Bio), S&W Seed Company, Tate & Lyle PLC and Tereos.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global food sweetener market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food sweetener market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global food sweetener market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

