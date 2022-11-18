Production report for October 2022

Oslo, 18 November 2022



October 2022 September 2022 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 931 592 926 585 Argentina (3) 2,439 475 2,232 380 Total operated 3,370 1,067 3,158 965 Total equity 781 415 765 404

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

(3) Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.



[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

In October 2022, the average daily operated production from fields in Argentina and Colombia combined increased by 212 boepd, an increase of around six percent from September. Most of this increment comes from the Argentina operation, +207 boepd, whereas the Colombia operation increased +5 boepd as explained below.

In Argentina, production at the Santa Cruz operated fields increased, with the Oceano and the Cerro Molino fields accounting for most of it. This is the result of surface work done on the oil surface facilities undertaken last month in Oceano plus paraffins and asphaltenes removal campaign taken in Cerro Molino Field during the early days of October.

In Colombia, Puli C production increased from the previous month, especially in the Mana Field where some chemical injection treatments were performed in Mana Facilities.

In the Llanos area, Vikingo production decreased around 4 bopd from Carbonera 5 formation following its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval process are ongoing.

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.







