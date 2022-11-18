Europe EV Charging Stations Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Fast-Charging Infrastructure Boosts Sector

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe EV Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2029. The European electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to reach $56.03 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is projected to reach 6,158.8 thousand units by 2029, at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2022 to 2029.



The growth in this market is mainly driven by increasing government initiatives to drive the adoption of EVs and associated infrastructure, rising demand for EV fast-charging infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of range anxiety. France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, and the U.K. are five front-runner countries for electric vehicles and charging points across the region.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market segment by charging type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), connection type (pantograph, connector, wireless), component (hardware, software, services), mounting type (wall, pedestal, and ceiling) vehicle type (Passenger Car, LCV, Two-Wheeler & Scooter, HCV), end-user (commercial EV charging stations, residential EV charging stations) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of charging type, connection type, vehicle type, mounting type, component, end user, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

What are the recent developments in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the European electric vehicle charging stations market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type

Level 1

Level 2

DC Fast charging

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type

Connectors

Pantograph

Wireless EV charging

Static wireless EV charging

Dynamic wireless EV charging

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component

Hardware

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

Electrical Distribution Systems

Cable Management Systems

Software

Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS)

Interoperability Solutions

Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)

Smartphone Applications

Services

Maintenance Services

Systems Integration & Installation Services

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type

Wall Mount

Pedestal Mount

Ceiling Mount

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers & Scooters

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End-User

Commercial EV Charging Stations

Commercial Public EV Charging Stations

On-Road Charging

Parking Spaces

Destination Chargers

Commercial Private EV Charging Stations

Fleet Charging

Captive Charging

Residential EV Charging Stations

European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Geography

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Sweden

Norway

Denmark

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment



5. Market Insights



6. Key Electric Vehicle Charging Standards



7. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type



8. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type



9. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Component



10. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type



11. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type



12. Europe EV Stations Market, by End User



13. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Geography



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Profiles



16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Webasto Group (Germany)

EVBox Group (Netherlands)

BP p.l.c. (U.K.)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands)

Connected Kerb Limited (U.K.)

Electricite de France (France)

Fastned B.V. (Netherlands)

Route220 S.r.l.(Italy)

Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Germany)

GreenWay Holding S.A (Slovakia).

